rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765711
Frank Denato, 6 years old, Tom, 4 years old, and Domino, 12 years old, live in Philadelphia and padrone, September 1910.…
Edit Image