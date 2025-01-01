rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765735
Photograph of a Workman on the Framework of the Empire State Building, 1936. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public…
