rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765745
A Swimsuit Clad Black Woman Enjoys Her Summer Outing At Chicago's 12th Street Beach On Lake Michigan, 08/1973. Photographer:…
Edit Image