rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765771
Two of the tiny workers, a raveler and a looper in London Hosiery Mills. London, Tenn, December 1910. Photographer: Hine…
Edit Image