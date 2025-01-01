https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765786Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsHiram Pulk, 9 years old, cuts some in a canning company. "I ain't very fast only about 5 boxes a day. They pay about 5 cents a box," August 1911. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1437 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2155 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now