A New Mother Views Her Child in the Nursery of Loretto Hospital in New Ulm, Minnesota.

There Are Two Hospitals in the Town Union Which Is Non-Denominational and Loretto Which Is Catholic They Have Divided Their Services to Specialize and Give More Efficient Service. New Ulm Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe 10/1974. Photographer: McTaggart, James. Original public domain image from Flickr