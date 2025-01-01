Youngsters Playing Hockey at West Side Park below Hermann Heights in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Physical Fitness Is Stressed in This Community of German Descendants. The Town Has a Turner Club for Youth Interested in Gymnastics. Turnvereins, Or Turner Clubs, Began in Germany in the 1800's and Stress Health through Exercise, Especially Gymnastics. The Club Claims to Be One of the Co-Founders of New Ulm, a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota 01/1975. Photographer: Rees, David. Original public domain image from Flickr