A Librarian, Left, and a Teacher, Both Employees of Senior High School in New Ulm, Minnesota, Are Seen Playing Bridge in the Evening.

The Town Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Its Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe. Several Manufacturing Firms Have Located There Since 1950 and Have Helped the Town to Grow 10/1974. Photographer: Rees, David. Original public domain image from Flickr