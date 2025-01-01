Members of the New Ulm Battery Firing a Salute in New Ulm Minnesota.

The Battery Was Formed as a Defense Measure in 1863 after the Great Sioux Uprising Killed Residents and Destroyed a Part of the Town in 1862. The Indians Never Attacked Again, and the Unit Has Never Had to Fire in Self Defense. The Battery Serves a Ceremonial Function and Fires Salutes on Holidays Such as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. The Town Supports the Group Financially. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr