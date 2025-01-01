Members of the New Ulm Battery Firing a Salute in New Ulm Minnesota.

The Battery Was Formed as a Defense Measure in 1863 after the Great Sioux Uprising Destroyed Part of the Town in 1862 the Unit, with a Full Membership of 42, Has Never Had to Fire in Defense. It Uses the Cannons for Salutes on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. The Uniforms Were Copied From That of a Civil War Officer Who Returned Home in Time for the Indian Battle and Became the First Battery Commander. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr