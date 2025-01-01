https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765866Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsActual Demonstration by the Fire Department Training Station Showing What Would Happen If a Rear End Accident If a Five Gallon Can of Gasoline Was Carried in the Trunk of an Auto. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2018 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now