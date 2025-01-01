Football Player From Cathedral Senior High School in New Ulm, Minnesota, Suits Up for a Game at Johnson Park. Physical Fitness Is Stressed in This Community of German Descendants.

The Town Has a Turner Club for Youth Interested in Gymnastics. Turnvereins, Or Turner Clubs, Began in Germany in the 1800's and Stress Health through Exercise, Particularly Gymnastics. The Club Claims to Be One of the Co-Founders of New Ulm, a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000. Photographer: Stroble, David. Original public domain image from Flickr