Religion Plays an Important Part in the Lives of Residents.

The Largest Group of Churchgoers Are Roman Catholics. a Priest Is Shown Distributing Communion at a Service at St. Marys, One of Two Catholic Churches in Town. The Parish Had Met in Their Church School Auditorium for More Than 30 Years until Enough Money Was Raised for the Modern Church They Desired. New Ulm Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 Founded in 1854 by German Immigrants. Photographer: Hanson, Art. Original public domain image from Flickr