rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765881
Some of the young knitters in London Hosiery Mills. Photo during work hours. London, Tenn, December 1910. Photographer:…
Edit Image