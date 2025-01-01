rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765884
Young sweeper working in Anniston Yarn Mills. Anniston, Ala, November 1910. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public…
Edit Image