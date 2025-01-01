Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765894Edit ImageRetired Coal Miner Ed Austin with Some of His 20 Children in Fireco, West Virginia, near Beckley. The 64-Year-Old Worked in the Mines From 1925 to 1956. He Receives Black Lung Payments and a United Mine Workers Pension 04/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 816 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2041 x 3000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now