rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765894
Retired Coal Miner Ed Austin with Some of His 20 Children in Fireco, West Virginia, near Beckley. The 64-Year-Old Worked in…
Edit Image