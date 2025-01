Group of Miners Waiting to Go to Work on the 4 P.M. to Midnight Shift at the Virginia-Pocahontas Coal Company Mine #4 near Richlands, Virginia.

They Are Sitting on a Shuttle Car of the Type Which Will Take Them Into the Mines, and Also Is Used for Work on the Outside. The Yellow Bags Contain Tools and Equipment 04/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr