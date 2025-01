August Brings the "D'aug Days" to Fountain Square.

"D'aug Days" Is a Month Long Festival of Arts Presented to, for, and Sometimes by, the People. See-Through Sculpture by Dennis Valensky of Chicago. Sculpture Consists of a Series of Wire Hoops Covered with Gauze and Tied Together. Hoops Are Supplied and People Can Add Them at Will 08/1973. Photographer: Hubbard, Tom. Original public domain image from Flickr