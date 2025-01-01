Miners Just Leaving the Elevator Shaft of Virginia-Pocahontas Coal Company Mine #4 near Richlands, Virginia at 4 P.M. There Are Three Mine Shifts.

The First Two Are Employed in Digging and Removing the Coal. The Midnight to Morning Or "Hoot-Owl" Shift Works on Cleanup Operations. These Miners Are Headed for the Company Shower Room to Clean Up before Going Home. The Younger Miners Run to the Showers and Knock Down Anyone in the Way; the Older Miners Walk 04/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr