Edward Austin, 64, Lives in the Black Portion of Fireco, a Small Town near Beckley, West Virginia, in Raleigh County.

He Receives Black Lung Benefits and a United Mine Workers Pension, after Working in the Mines From 1925 to 1956. He Has 20 Children and Does Not Regret Having Them One Bit 04/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr