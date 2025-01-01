rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765913
Furman Owens, 12 years old. Can't read. Don't know A, B, C's. "Yes I want to learn but can't when I work all the time,"…
