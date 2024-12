Vicki Smith, 10, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Smith of Rhodell West Virginia, near Beckley, Stands Next to a Religious Tapestry in the Family Home. Smith Lost Both Legs in a Mine Cave-In and Fought 18 Years before Receiving Workmen's Compensation.

He Now Operates a Beer Joint. Smith Comes From a Family of Nine Brothers and Seven Sisters. All the Men, Except an Infant Who Died, Went to Work in the Mines 06/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr