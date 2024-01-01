Dr. Howard Vogel, Left, Is Assisted by His Daughter, Dr. Ann Vogel, as They Perform the Last Caesarean Section of a New-Born Child in Union Hospital in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Since That Time All Births Have Been Performed at Loretto Hospital. The Town's Two Medical Facilities Divided Their Services to Specialize and Give More Efficient Service. Dr. Howard Vogel Is a Director of Union Hospital and Both Father and Daughter Are Descendants of the Town's Pioneer Families. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr