rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765965
Dr. Howard Vogel, Left, Is Assisted by His Daughter, Dr. Ann Vogel, as They Perform the Last Caesarean Section of a New-Born…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dr. Howard Vogel, Left, Is Assisted by His Daughter, Dr. Ann Vogel, as They Perform the Last Caesarean Section of a New-Born Child in Union Hospital in New Ulm, Minnesota.

More

Dr. Howard Vogel, Left, Is Assisted by His Daughter, Dr. Ann Vogel, as They Perform the Last Caesarean Section of a New-Born Child in Union Hospital in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Since That Time All Births Have Been Performed at Loretto Hospital. The Town's Two Medical Facilities Divided Their Services to Specialize and Give More Efficient Service. Dr. Howard Vogel Is a Director of Union Hospital and Both Father and Daughter Are Descendants of the Town's Pioneer Families. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only