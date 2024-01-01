rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
"Mah-Jong" at the Club-House of the Century Village Retirement Community. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original…
"Mah-Jong" at the Club-House of the Century Village Retirement Community. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain

CC0 License

Editorial use only