rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765967
Public Playground on the Charles River, near Soldiers Field Road 06/1973. Photographer: Halberstadt, Ernst, 1910-1987.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Public Playground on the Charles River, near Soldiers Field Road 06/1973. Photographer: Halberstadt, Ernst, 1910-1987. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Public Playground on the Charles River, near Soldiers Field Road 06/1973. Photographer: Halberstadt, Ernst, 1910-1987. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only