"Bing the King"--"Have Organ Will Travel", a Traveling Organ Player, Is Stationed at the Annual Flint Hills Rodeo to Provide Music for Those Who Attend One of the Area's Major Cultural Events at Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, near Emporia.

It Is a 19th Century "Cowboy" Town in the Heart of the Kansas Flint Hills Region, and near an Area Designated as a Possible Site for a Tallgrass Prairie National Park 06/1974. Photographer: Duncan, Patricia D. Original public domain image from Flickr