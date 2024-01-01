rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765975
A Husband Holds His Wife's Hand During Delivery of Their Baby in Loretto Hospital in New Ulm, Minnesota.
There Are Two Hospitals in the Town, Union Which Is Non-Denominational and Loretto Which Is Catholic. They Have Divided Their Services to Specialize and Give More Efficient Service. New Ulm Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a Group of German Immigrants. Photographer: Phillips, Kathy. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only