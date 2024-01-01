rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765979
Students and Teacher in a Classroom at Cathedral High School in New Ulm, Minnesota.
The Town Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Its Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe. Several Manufacturing Firms Have Arrived Here Since 1950 and Have Helped the Town to Grow. The Business District Was Revitalized During the 1960's. Photographer: Stroble, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only