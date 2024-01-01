rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765991
Gas Station Attendants Peer over Their "Out of Gas" Sign in Portland, on Day before the State's Requested Saturday Closure…
Gas Station Attendants Peer over Their "Out of Gas" Sign in Portland, on Day before the State's Requested Saturday Closure of Gasoline Stations 11/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only