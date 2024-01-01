rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765992
The Energy Crisis in the States Or Oregon and Washington Resulted in Attempts at Humor by Businesses with Outdoor Signboards. There Is Some Confusion on This One in Portland, Oregon It States Lights Are Off, But They Are on 11/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

The Energy Crisis in the States Or Oregon and Washington Resulted in Attempts at Humor by Businesses with Outdoor Signboards. There Is Some Confusion on This One in Portland, Oregon It States Lights Are Off, But They Are on 11/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only