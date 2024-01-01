rawpixel
The Energy Crisis in the States of Oregon and Washington Resulted in Attempts at Humor by Businesses with Darkened Signs…
The Energy Crisis in the States of Oregon and Washington Resulted in Attempts at Humor by Businesses with Darkened Signs Such as This One in Vancouver, Washington 11/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

