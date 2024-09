Two Latin Girls Pose in Front of a Wall of Graffiti in Lynch Park in Brooklyn, New York City. This Project Is a Portrait of the Inner City Environment.

It Contains Life, Great Murals on the Walls of Buildings and People Enjoying Themselves. Today's Inner City Is a Contradiction to Main Stream America's Gas Stations Expressways Shopping Centers and Tract Homes. Blacks, Latins, and Poor Whites Live There 06/1974. Photographer: Lyon, Danny. Original public domain image from Flickr