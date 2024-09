Group of Miners Waiting to Go to Work on the 4 P.M. to Midnight Shift at the Virginia-Pocahontas Coal Company Mine #4 near Richlands, Virginia.

They Are the Second of Two Work Shifts Which Are Involved in Digging the Coal and Bringing It Out of the Mines the Midnight to Morning Or "Hoot-Owl" Shift Works on Cleanup Operations 04/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr