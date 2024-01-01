rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Mary Workman Holds A Jar of Undrinkable Water That Comes from Her Well, and Has Filed A Damage Suit Against the Hanna Coal…
Mary Workman Holds A Jar of Undrinkable Water That Comes from Her Well, and Has Filed A Damage Suit Against the Hanna Coal Company, 10/1973. Original public domain image from Flickr

Mary Workman Holds A Jar of Undrinkable Water That Comes from Her Well, and Has Filed A Damage Suit Against the Hanna Coal Company, 10/1973. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

Editorial use only