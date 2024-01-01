rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766197
Albrecht D&uuml;rer's Stag Beetle (1505). Original public domain image from Getty Museum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Albrecht Dürer's Stag Beetle (1505). Original public domain image from Getty Museum.

More

Albrecht Dürer's Stag Beetle (1505). Original public domain image from Getty Museum.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

More file types

  • Stag Beetle png sticker, insect, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
    PNG
  • Albrecht D&uuml;rer&#39;s Stag Beetle (1505). Original public domain image from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced
  • Stag Beetle, insect collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixel
    PSD