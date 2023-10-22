https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767078Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsMinimal picture frame mockup psd, editable designMoreMinimal picture frame mockup psd, editable designMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 224.88 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiEdit MockupCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesPNGEditableDesignPhoto