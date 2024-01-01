rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769704
Participant in a Kiddies Parade, an Annual Event Held Early in the Evening During the Summer in New Ulm, Minnesota.
The Youngsters and Parents Make All of Their Own Costumes and "Floats" Such as This Youth Who Portrays the Dog "Snoopy" in a Popular Newspaper Comic Strip. The Town Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License