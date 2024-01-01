rawpixel
Three Indians in headdress in foreground watching tourists, "Dance, San Ildefonso Pueblo, New Mexico, 1942." Photographer:…
Three Indians in headdress in foreground watching tourists, "Dance, San Ildefonso Pueblo, New Mexico, 1942." Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain Free CC0 image

View CC0 License