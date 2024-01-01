rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769771
Dragline (Used in Strip Mining) at the Navajo Coal Mine in Northern Arizona 06/1972. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only