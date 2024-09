Audience at an Auction of Household Goods in a Residential Area. They Usually Are Held in the Summer Months to Sell Household Possessions of Retired People Who Are Moving to Apartments, Or Who Have Died. New Ulm Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota.

It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Its Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr