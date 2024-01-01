rawpixel
Mr. And Mrs. Wallace A. Wolf Eating Breakfast before He Leaves for His Job as an Automotive Mechanic for the City. He Is a…
Mr. Wolf, Nicknamed "Whitey", Is an Officer in the Volunteer Fire Department. The Town Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company 10/1974. Photographer: Bisping, Bruce. Original public domain image from Flickr

