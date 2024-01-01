Mr. And Mrs. Wallace A. Wolf Eating Breakfast before He Leaves for His Job as an Automotive Mechanic for the City. He Is a Native of the Town Whose Mother and Grandmother Still Reside There.

Mr. Wolf, Nicknamed "Whitey", Is an Officer in the Volunteer Fire Department. The Town Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company 10/1974. Photographer: Bisping, Bruce. Original public domain image from Flickr