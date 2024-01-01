https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769902Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsRecruits with their mattresses tied to them to serve as life preservers. Photo taken at Newport Naval Training Station, Rhode Island. Underwood and Underwood., 04/1917. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreRecruits with their mattresses tied to them to serve as life preservers. Photo taken at Newport Naval Training Station, Rhode Island. Underwood and Underwood., 04/1917. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 970 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2424 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now