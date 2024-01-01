Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769906Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLieutenant Earl Carroll, prominent composer, is now a full-fledged aviator in the U.S. Service. He is shown beside his fast scout machine. International Film Service., ca. 1918. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreLieutenant Earl Carroll, prominent composer, is now a full-fledged aviator in the U.S. Service. He is shown beside his fast scout machine. International Film Service., ca. 1918. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2271 x 3000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now