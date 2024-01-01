rawpixel
Lieutenant Earl Carroll, prominent composer, is now a full-fledged aviator in the U.S. Service. He is shown beside his fast…
Lieutenant Earl Carroll, prominent composer, is now a full-fledged aviator in the U.S. Service. He is shown beside his fast scout machine. International Film Service., ca. 1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

