Youngster in a Stroller Awaits His Family in New Ulm Minnesota.

The Town Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Its Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe. The Town Has Been Growing Steadily Since 1950 with the Arrival of Several Manufacturing Firms. Since the 1960's the New Ulm Business District Has Been Revitalized with Community Effort. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr