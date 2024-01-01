rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769954
Sidewalk Merchandise On Chicago's South Side. Many Of The City's Black Businessmen Started Small And Grew By Working Hard…
Sidewalk Merchandise On Chicago's South Side. Many Of The City's Black Businessmen Started Small And Grew By Working Hard Today Chicago Is Believed To Be The Black Business Capital Of The United States, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only