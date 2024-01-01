Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769980Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFarmer John Dolezal in rain gear passes his barn during downpour. Problems were increased for local farmers this year by double the normal rainfall, May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFarmer John Dolezal in rain gear passes his barn during downpour. Problems were increased for local farmers this year by double the normal rainfall, May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 810 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2026 x 3000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now