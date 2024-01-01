rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769980
Farmer John Dolezal in rain gear passes his barn during downpour. Problems were increased for local farmers this year by double the normal rainfall, May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only