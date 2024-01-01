rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Amtrak information and ticket counter in Chicago's Union Station, one of the busiest in the corporation's system, June 1974.…
Amtrak information and ticket counter in Chicago's Union Station, one of the busiest in the corporation's system, June 1974. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

Editorial use only