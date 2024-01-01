rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770032
A Black Child On The Rear Porch Of A House In A Very Low Income Area On Chicago's West Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only