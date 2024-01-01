rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
S. J. Barley, Rural Route #2, LaFollette, Tennessee, November 1933. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image…
S. J. Barley, Rural Route #2, LaFollette, Tennessee, November 1933. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only