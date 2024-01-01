Members of the New Ulm Battery, One of the Major Historical Heritages of New Ulm, Minnesota, Getting Ready to Fire a Salute.

The Battery Was Formed as a Defense Measure in 1863 after the Great Sioux Uprising in 1862 Destroyed Part of the Town. The Original Brass Cannon Was Supplied the First Year by the Cincinnati Turnverein Which Was a Co-Founder of the Town and Still Has an Active Turner Club There. Major Equipment of the Battery Is Two Cannons, a Howitzer and Two Ammunition Carriers. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr